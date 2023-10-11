Střelci s nejpřesnější muškou. 14 nejlepších kanonýrů v historii anglické Premier League

Nejvyšší anglická soutěž se hraje pod názvem Premier League od sezony 1992/93. Nyní tedy kroutí 34. ročník. To už je dost dlouhá doba na to, aby rekordy, které k této lize patří, měly patřičnou váhu.
Jak vypadá aktuální pořadí nejlepších kanonýrů v historii anglické Premier League? To zjistíte i s náležitou fotodokumentací a statistickými údaji v následujících kapitolách.
13. - 14. Robin van Persie (Holandsko)
Kariéra v Premier League: 2004 - 2015
Kluby (góly): Arsenal (96), Manchester United (48)
Počet gólů v Premier League: 144
Počet zápasů v Premier League: 280
Průměr gólů na zápas: 0,51
Foto: Profimedia.cz
13. - 14. Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
Kariéra v Premier League: 2014, 2017 - současnost
Kluby (góly): Chelsea (2), Liverpool (142)
Počet gólů v Premier League: 144
Počet zápasů v Premier League: 239
Průměr gólů na zápas: 0,60
Foto: Profimedia.cz
12. Teddy Sheringam (Anglie)
Kariéra v Premier League: 1992 - 2007
Kluby (góly): Tottenham Hotspur (98), Manchester United (31), Portsmouth (9), West Ham United (8)
Počet gólů v Premier League: 146
Počet zápasů v Premier League: 418
Průměr gólů na zápas: 0,35
Foto: Profimedia.cz
11. Les Ferdinand (Anglie)
Kariéra v Premier League: 1992 - 2005
Kluby: Queens Park Rangers (60), Newcastle United (41), Tottenham Hotspur (33), West Ham United (2), Leicester City (12), Bolton Wanderers (1)
Počet gólů v Premier League: 149
Počet zápasů v Premier League: 351
Průměr gólů na zápas: 0,42
Foto: Profimedia.cz
10. Michael Owen (Anglie)
Kariéra v Premier League: 1996 – 2004, 2005 - 2013
Kluby: Liverpool (118), Newcastle United (26), Manchester United (5), Stoke City (1)
Počet gólů v Premier League: 150
Počet zápasů v Premier League: 326
Průměr gólů na zápas: 0,46
Foto: Profimedia.cz
9. Jermain Defoe (Anglie)
Kariéra v Premier League: 2000 – 2004, 2015 - 2019
Kluby: West Ham United (18), Tottenham Hotspur (91), Portsmouth (15), Sunderland (34), Bournemouth (4)
Počet gólů v Premier League: 162
Počet zápasů v Premier League: 496
Průměr gólů na zápas: 0,33
Foto: Profimedia.cz
8. Robbie Fowler (Anglie)
Kariéra v Premier League: 1993 – 2009
Kluby: Liverpool (128) Leeds United (14), Manchester City (20), Stoke City (1)
Počet gólů v Premier League: 163
Počet zápasů v Premier League: 379
Průměr gólů na zápas: 0,43
Foto: Profimedia.cz
7. Thierry Henry (Francie)
Kariéra v Premier League: 1999 – 2007, 2012
Kluby: Arsenal (175)
Počet gólů v Premier League: 175
Počet zápasů v Premier League: 258
Průměr gólů na zápas: 0,68
Foto: Profimedia.cz
6. Frank Lampard (Anglie)
Kariéra v Premier League: 1995 – 2015
Kluby: West Ham United (24) Chelsea (147), Manchester City (6)
Počet gólů v Premier League: 177
Počet zápasů v Premier League: 609
Průměr gólů na zápas: 0,29
Foto: Profimedia.cz
5. Sergio Agüero (Argentina)
Kariéra v Premier League: 2011 - 2021
Kluby: Manchester City (184)
Počet gólů v Premier League: 184
Počet zápasů v Premier League: 275
Průměr gólů na zápas: 0,67
Foto: Profimedia.cz
4. Andrew Cole (Anglie)
Kariéra v Premier League: 1992 - 2008
Kluby: Newcastle United (43), Manchester United (93), Blackburn Rovers (27), Fulham (12), Manchester City (9), Portsmouth (3)
Počet gólů v Premier League: 187
Počet zápasů v Premier League: 414
Průměr gólů na zápas: 0,45
Foto: Profimedia.cz
3. Wayne Rooney (Anglie)
Kariéra v Premier League: 2002 - 2018
Kluby: Everton (25), Manchester United (183)
Počet gólů v Premier League: 208
Počet zápasů v Premier League: 491
Průměr gólů na zápas: 0,42
Foto: Profimedia.cz
2. Harry Kane (Anglie)
Kariéra v Premier League: 2012 - 2023
Kluby: Tottenham Hotspur (213)
Počet gólů v Premier League: 213
Počet zápasů v Premier League: 317
Průměr gólů na zápas: 0,67
Foto: Profimedia.cz
1. Alan Shearer (Anglie)
Kariéra v Premier League: 1992 - 2006
Kluby: Blackburn Rovers (112), Newcastle United (148)
Počet gólů v Premier League: 260
Počet zápasů v Premier League: 441
Průměr gólů na zápas: 0,59
Foto: Profimedia.cz